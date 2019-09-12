Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.