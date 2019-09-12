GridCoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $287.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,710,674 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

