Grimcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Grimcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Grimcoin has a market cap of $10,308.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 104,694,624 coins and its circulating supply is 99,057,676 coins. Grimcoin’s official website is reaper.rocks. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin.

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

