Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

