Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.37.

HAIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 831,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.35. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

