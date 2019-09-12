Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,447 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,600 shares of company stock worth $528,703. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 230,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

