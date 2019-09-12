Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2,106.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

