Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €36.50 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €28.80 ($33.49) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.02 ($32.58).

ETR WAC opened at €18.08 ($21.02) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

