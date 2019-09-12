Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.70 ($47.33).

Shares of DRI opened at €30.46 ($35.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.81 and a 200 day moving average of €30.34.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

