Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.88

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 439055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

