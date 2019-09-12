HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 252,833 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 331,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 76.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 67.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

