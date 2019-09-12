HCP (NYSE:HCP) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

HCP (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCP. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

HCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 2,252,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.25. HCP has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that HCP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 181.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 77.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

