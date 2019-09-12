HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on HD Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.