HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Pareto Securities set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.63 ($49.57).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €43.38 ($50.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.04. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €52.45 ($60.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

