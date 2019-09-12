HempCoin Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $733,945.00 and $92.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002022 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00141953 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,323.79 or 0.99273910 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003437 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000587 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 252,297,094 coins and its circulating supply is 252,161,944 coins.

HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

