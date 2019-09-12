Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.51, approximately 228,130 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 224,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 target price on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get Herc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Herc by 602.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 115.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.