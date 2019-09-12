Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $510.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.