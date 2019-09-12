HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Director Ren Hua Zheng Sells 2,000 Shares

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Director Ren Hua Zheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $36,340.00.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

