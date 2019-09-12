Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR) insider Nick Tulloch purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

HNR stock opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.46. Highlands Natural Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

About Highlands Natural Resources

Highlands Natural Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds interests in two Colorado Shale projects covering an area of 7,500 acres in Colorado; Helios Two project covering 221,973 acres in Custer, Carter, and Fallon counties, Montana; and approximately 3,952 acres of land comprising the Gravity, a shallow natural gas prospect located in Emmons county, North Dakota, as well as a uranium acreage covering approximately 1,384 acres located in Grand county, Utah, the United States.

