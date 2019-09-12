HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of American Water Works worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.48. 17,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

