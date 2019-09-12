Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,675,800 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 2,694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

