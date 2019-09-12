Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,213,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,456,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 613,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

