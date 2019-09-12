Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 6.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.48, 2,392,352 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,478,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.