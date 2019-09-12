Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 2,428,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,156. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,466.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,130,480.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

