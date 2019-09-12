Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Trimmed by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,130,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,601,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

