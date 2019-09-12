Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $511.75

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $511.75 and traded as high as $550.16. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $544.20, with a volume of 860,643 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

