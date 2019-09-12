HSBC Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €25.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.51 ($28.49).

EPA UG opened at €23.21 ($26.99) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.52. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

