HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of HSBC worth $189,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 184,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,250. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

