HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,436,900 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the July 31st total of 2,592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

