Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.44.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.17. 954,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -27.89. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$440.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$411.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.