Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 23.70 ($0.31) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

