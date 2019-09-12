HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) COO Acquires $14,450.00 in Stock

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) COO J Christopher Jacobsen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HV Bancorp stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.05. HV Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on HVBC shares. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of HV Bancorp worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

