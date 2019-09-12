ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,436 over the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 308.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 104.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth about $639,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

