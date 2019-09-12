IDEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $409.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $409.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.01138929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,073,574 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

