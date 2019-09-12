IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Position Trimmed by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

INFO traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 97,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,170. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

