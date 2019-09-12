II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. II-VI has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.