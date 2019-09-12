Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading Up 18%

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shares were up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 605 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

