Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday.

IOG stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.95 ($0.23). 434,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.61 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.27. The company has a market cap of $61.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

