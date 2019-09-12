Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 259,416 shares during the period. EQM Midstream Partners makes up 2.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

