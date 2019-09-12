Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WABCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WABCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $134.30. 8,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. On average, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.