Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 84,842 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,842 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 137.43% and a net margin of 97.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

SHLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

