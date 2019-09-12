InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 6.5%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $26.84, 1,054,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,137,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

