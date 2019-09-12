Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 224213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

