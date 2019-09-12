INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.09, approximately 7,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

INPEX CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.