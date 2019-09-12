Insider Buying: McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Insider Acquires £115,000 in Stock

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Jonathan Miller purchased 250,000 shares of McColl’s Retail Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £115,000 ($150,267.87).

LON:MCLS opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.23 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from McColl’s Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. McColl’s Retail Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCLS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

