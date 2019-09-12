Insider Buying: Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Acquires £3,150,000 in Stock

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 3,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,116,032.93).

TALK stock opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALK. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.63 ($1.54).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

