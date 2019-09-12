Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 10,806 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 13,934,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

