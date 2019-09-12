Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M.D.C. stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. 393,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,682. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.