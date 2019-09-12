Insider Selling: NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Sells 1,928 Shares of Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $67,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,645. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetGear in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NetGear in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

