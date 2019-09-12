Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $5,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,887.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $6,659,500.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $6,713,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,926. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.